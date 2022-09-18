Yediyurappa moves Supreme Court against HC order restoring complaint in corruption case
Yediyurappa moves Supreme Court against HC order restoring complaint in corruption case
New Delhi: Former Karnataka CM BS Yeddiyurappa has moved Supreme Court against High Court's order restoring a criminal complaint by activist T J Abraham in a corruption case, despite the absence of sanction.
A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli will hear the matter on September 19.
