Bengaluru: Soundarya, the granddaughter of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, was found dead at her house in Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru, on Friday. The thirty-year-old, whose dead body was found, was the daughter of BSY's eldest daughter Padmavathi.

Police sources said the body has been shifted to the Bouring Hospital for a post-mortem examination, while the reason for her death is unclear. The High Grounds Police Station, the jurisdictional police station, has registered a case of unnatural death and are probing into the incident.

A doctor by profession working at the MS Ramaiah Hospital, Soundarya was married to Dr Neeraj in 2018. She is survived by her husband and a 9-month-old child. She was reportedly suffering from several mental health issues including depression for the past few months, because of a family feud.

A man named Kwaja Hussain, who works for the family, said that the death is likely to be a suicide. "A maid found Soundarya hanging by the ceiling fan when she went to her room to give her breakfast. We informed the police immediately." He further said that other people were also present in the apartment when the incident happened. "Neeraj went to duty at 8 am. It was after he left that she committed suicide. The baby and a few servants and maids were also at the house when she did it. Soundarya and Neeraj have been staying at the apartment for the last 2 years," he said.

The initial investigation has revealed that Soundarya had started struggling with mental health issues since the birth of her child 9 months ago. Though the interrogation of the servants who worked for her family has confirmed that there were no clashes between the husband and wife and they were close to each other.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, though the cause of her death has not been officially confirmed.