Bengaluru: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday requested the State Government to reconsider the decision of naming the under-construction airport at Shivamogga after him. He wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to consider an illustrious personality instead. The development comes days after the Karnataka cabinet decided to name the under-construction airport at Shivamogga’s Sogane after BS Yediyurappa.

"I am touched by Chief Minister @BSBommai decision to name the Shivamogga airport after me. With all humility, I request the government to name the airport after any illustrious personality of Karnataka which will be a befitting tribute to their contribution," tweeted Yediyurappa.

Expressing his gratitude to the Cabinet members for considering his name, Yediyurappa urged the government to name the airport after any illustrious personality of Karnataka which will be a befitting tribute to their contribution. "Compared to service of others, my contribution seems insignificant. In this backdrop, it would be inappropriate to name the airport after me," he stated.

Also read:Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa turns actor, to play CM on big screen