Hyderabad: The year 2021, like 2020, was heavy on the medical and healthcare system in India. The year started with the approval of what people had long waited for, the COVID-19 vaccine. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) formally gave a green flag for the use of the Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine, Covishield along with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin on 3rd January.

A couple of days later in January, cases of Avian Influenza or Bird Flu were reported in the states of Gujarat and Haryana, followed by Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. 4,000-odd migratory bird deaths due to Avian Flu made the headlines.

The wait for the vaccine was over and everyone sighed in relief as the vaccination drive in India began on 16th January and the frontliners and healthcare workers were given priority. The vaccine rollout increased as the month passed.

On 13th February, the administration of the second dose of vaccination began. India could see a steady rise in the cases of COVID-19, but after the first wave, people got a little careless and did not see what was coming forth.

Meanwhile, on 17th March, Rajya Sabha passed the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2021, a big relief for women who face unwanted pregnancies.

In mid-March, India witnessed a surge in the number of COVID cases and before you could tell, by the end of the month and the beginning of the following month, the hospitals started becoming overcrowded, people outside the hospitals were gasping for air and the conditions further worsened. India was struggling with the second wave of COVID-19 and the new strain that infected people was named ‘Delta’.

Also, in April, people being careless turned up for the holy dip in the Kumbh Mela. There were about 35 lakh people who participated in the shahi snan. Infected people who attended it further infected other devotees, which contributed to the surging numbers.

The healthcare system seemed to be crashing. Heart-wrenching pictures, videos and news of cremation grounds and hospitals flooded the media, which also took a toll on almost everyone’s mental health. People were struggling outside hospitals to get beds, medicines and oxygen cylinders.

Meanwhile, in mid-April, the DCGI gave a nod to restricted emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine. The vaccination drive was still on, but amidst the scare of getting infected, people refused to step out and get vaccinated.

The second wave in India was horrifying and nothing seemed to be in control. However, by June, the graph began to drop gradually and people were relieved. But, the grief of losing their loved ones was engraved in people’s hearts.

At the beginning of June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced free Covid-19 vaccination for those above 18 from 21st June. As the restrictions eased, people actively got their vaccine shots.

In July on the 8th, Mansukh Mandviya was appointed as the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, while Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar took charge as Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare. A couple of days later, Mansukh Mandviya virtually inaugurated 2 PSA Oxygen Plants at Sir Takhtasinhji hospital, Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

The vaccination drive that started at a slow pace in the country picked up speed gradually and a record of 2.5 crore doses being administered in a single day was registered on September 17, 2021. On October 21, India achieved a major milestone in the battle against COVID-19 by crossing the 100 crore vaccination mark.

By the end of the year, on December 5, India achieved another milestone in the inoculation campaign against Covid-19, with over half the country's adult population now vaccinated with two doses. However, just when the situation started to feel normal again, a new variant set its foot in the country. The first case of “Omicron”, declared by the World Health Organization as the ‘variant of concern’, was detected in the state of Karnataka, who flew in from at-risk countries.

What is concerning is that the facts regarding the new covid variant, omicron, are not clear yet and the cases are still rising in our country. Although the experts believe that this variant is not likely to cause severe COVID and that a booster dose can protect from it to a great extent. But, being vigilant and following all the precautionary measures still remains necessary to curb the spread.

If preventive measures are not followed now, the chances of India suffering from the third wave of COVID are higher, since the experts say that this variant of concern spreads faster than delta. Therefore, mask up, sanitize, avoid crowded places, follow social distancing, maintain proper personal hygiene and enjoy the festivities at home, till the situation settles.