Una (Himachal Pradesh): Yati Narsinghanand on the first day of three days Dharma Sansad, which kickstarted on Sunday in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh, again courted controversy when he asked Hindus to give birth to more children. "My appeal to Hindus is to strengthened their families. Money doesn't make a family strong, the number of children and bonding among them provides strength to the family. Besides, a Hindu family should also nurture their children in such a manner that they may be capable of protecting their brothers and sisters as well as Dev Bhumi (God's above) also. The Hindu children should be groomed to protect humanity as well as Sanatana Dharma. Nowadays, we see parents having a single child, who always stays indoors. Doing nothing. We don't want such children."

Yati Narsinghanand, who is also the Himachal in-charge of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Parishad, further said India is a democratic country because Hindus are in majority. Hence, to prevent our country from becoming an Islamic nation, Hindu families must give birth to more children. On the other hand, the SHO of Amb police station in Una district of Himachal Pradesh had issued a warning under the Police Act 2007 as well as Section 64 of the IPC asking people to desist from making any controversial remarks. Otherwise, stringent action will be taken.