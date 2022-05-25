New Delhi: Separatist leader Yasin Malik on Wednesday morning reached the Special NIA Court in New Delhi for the hearing of a case wherein he was charged with criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, other unlawful activities and disturbing peace in Kashmir. Malik had pleaded guilty to the alleged crimes and was thereby convicted in the 2017 terror funding case on Mya 19, clarifying that he is well aware of the possible repercussions of his confession.

With the final hearing on the matter scheduled for today, the security outside the court premises has been beefed up. The NIA court will today hear both sides of arguments on all charges, including the UAPA. The bench is likely to pronounce the quantum of punishment thereafter.

The accused is facing a maximum punishment of the death penalty, while the minimum sentence can be life imprisonment depending on the cases in which he is involved. Notably, in the last hearing, Yasin had withdrawn his lawyer. As he pleaded guilty earlier, nothing was left to be heard during the course of the hearing.

On May 19, Special Judge Praveen Singh had posted the matter for May 25 to hear the arguments regarding the quantum of punishment for the offences levelled against Malik. The court had also directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) authorities to assess his financial situation in connection with the terror funding case prior to Wednesday's hearing.

On the last date of the hearing, he told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him, including sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being member of a terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

The present case is related to the various terrorist outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul-Mujahideen (HM), Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) backed by Islamic State perpetrating the terrorist and secessionist activities to disturb Jammu and Kashmir. (With Agency inputs)