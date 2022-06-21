Delhi: TMC leader Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday said that his time has come to step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity and for a larger national cause. "I am grateful to Mamataji for the honor and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step," the veteran politician tweeted.

It has been speculated that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was pitching for Yashwant Sinha as the joint opposition nominee for the post of President in the upcoming Presidential polls scheduled on July 18.

Earlier all the three nominees suggested by the TMC supremo during her meeting with the Opposition parties were turned down, the latest being Gopalkrishna Gandhi rejecting his nomination on Monday.

Meanwhile, leaders of 17 Opposition leaders will be meeting at the residence of NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday to strategize for the Presidential election. CPI leader D Raja has already arrived at Pawar's Delhi residence for the meeting. (With Agency inputs)