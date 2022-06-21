New Delhi: Yashwant Sinha, a veteran politician, who quit TMC on Tuesday, has been unanimously selected by all the Opposition parties as the joint candidate for the post of the President. The Presidential polls are scheduled for July 18. When he was asked by ETV Bharat about this political buzz, Sinha declined to comment on the issue and said that he has nothing to say at this point of time and only time will tell. As per the sources, ETV Bharat has learnt that Sinha has been unanimously selected by 19 Opposition parties as the joint candidate for the Presidential elections.

Earlier in the day, Yashwant Sinha had put out a tweet that is expected to heighten speculations across political camps and intensify the belief that he is set to be the Opposition's candidate for the President's post. "I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now the time has come for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater Opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step,” the 84-year-old leader tweeted.

The former Finance Minister had served under the Vajpayee-led Cabinet at a time when the NDA government had Mamata Banerjee as the Railway Minister. Yashwant Sinha left the BJP in 2018 and joined Mamata's camp in March 2021.