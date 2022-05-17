Yadagirigutta (Telangana): A 15-year-old girl drowned while taking bath in Pushkarini temple lake on Monday. After the girl's death, her parents wanted her body to be shifted to their native village.

For more than two-and-a-half hours her mother kept waiting, sitting next to the body. The police, as per the inputs from the ground, collected the details of the death but did not take any steps to shift the body. The devotees at the temple informed 108 for an ambulance.

The Ambulance staff reached the spot and confirmed that the girl was dead. The victim's parents came from Gudi Malkapur in Hyderabad. Later the body was shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem in a garbage collection vehicle (dump vehicle) of Yadagirigutta municipality.

