Karimganj/ Hailakandi (Assam): Contraband Yaba tablets worth about Rs 40 crore has been seized from a car from Assam's Karimganj district and one person was arrested, a police official said on Tuesday. Additional superintendent of police Partha Pratim Das said seven lakh Yaba tablets weighing around 88 kg was seized from the car at Bagarul area, about 22 kms from Karimganj town, late on Monday night.

The recovery was made during routine night patrolling in the area. The estimated price of the Yaba tablets is Rs 40 crore, he said. The driver of the car was arrested. There were others in the car, but they managed to escape during the search operation, the official said. An investigation into the case under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act is on, Das added. In December last year the police had seized yaba tablets worth Rs 150 crore from Cachar district. (PTI)