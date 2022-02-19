New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday decided to give 'Y' category security to former leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Kumar Vishwas, official sources said. The central government had reviewed the security of Vishwas and the threat perception based on intelligence inputs in the wake of his allegations against AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. After the review, it was decided to give Vishwas 'Y' category security through the Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF), the sources said.

Under the 'Y' category security, Vishwas will be protected by four personal security officers round the clock. Vishwas had accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists during the high-voltage campaign for the assembly elections in Punjab, but the AAP chief has dismissed the allegations. Polling in the Punjab assembly elections will be held on Sunday.

PTI

