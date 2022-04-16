Patna: After the third wave of Covid-19, the possibility of the fourth wave cannot be ruled out, especially when Europe and China are experiencing a surge in new XE variants, which is a combination of BI and B2 variants. The new XE variant of Coronavirus has been detected in the country, but not so many cases have been confirmed.

Speaking about the preparedness of the country regarding Covid-19, Dr Trehan said, "Now, we receive early alerts suppose a new variant of Coronavirus is detected in any part of the country. We get information about the virus from the district-level early and it is contained there only. This new XE variant is weaker than Omicron, but more infectious. Hence, people are advised not to lower their guard and put on masks especially during a visit to crowded places where the ventilation is poor.

On healthy intake of foods and performing pranayama and Yoga, Dr Trehan said that one should restrict consumption of oil not more than 15cc for remaining fit. Pranayama and Yoga are stress busters. Besides, avoid consuming carbohydrates like potatoes, rice, sugar and maida flour. These carbohydrates can be taken in moderation. Always keep the body weight under control to stay healthy and fit, added Dr Trehan.