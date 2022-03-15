Madurai: The Madurai branch of Madras High Court ruled on Tuesday that it was wrong for government employees to use cellphones during work hours. The bench of Judge S.M Subramaniam arrived to the conclusion during the hearing of a case filed by a state government employee. Radhika, employed as a work supervisor in the Trichy Health Zonal Office, filed the case seeking quashing of her dismissal order for using her phone during work hours.

"It is becoming common for civil servants to use mobile phones during office hours. Using a mobile phone during office hours and thereby taking video is not a good move. Government employees should not be allowed to use cell phones during work hours. In case of any urgency, you have to use the cell phone with proper permission.

Public servants are required to issue circulars regarding the use of cell phones during working hours and to take action in the event of incidents including violence caused by videos taken by cell phones during office hours", the court observed. It further directed state Health Secretary and other government officials to make rules in this regard, highlighting instances such as the general use of phones as well as video recording.

"Steps should be taken to use a separate cell phone and telephone for office use. These should be implemented by the Tamil Nadu Health Secretary within four weeks", the court ordered.