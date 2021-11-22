Abu Dhabi: England bowler Adil Rashid feels wrist spinners can become match winners or can shift the momentum of the game in the shortest format.

Adil Rashid said the most important thing for a leg spinner in the shortest format (T10) is to maintain the confidence with which he is bowling despite going for runs.

"It can be difficult you know because in this day and age you are playing on smaller grounds, flatter pitches and bigger bats, people are hitting the ball further so they can be a bit difficult," said Adil on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi T10 League where he is playing for Delhi Bulls.

"Especially you know if you get hit for a couple of games in a row for sixes and fours, it can play with your mind but the most important thing is like you said as a spinner, as a wrist spinner it has been maintaining that confidence knowing that you can change the game.

"You can become a match-winner, you are a match winner, you can change the game in what 3 or 4 or 5 balls by getting a key wicket then another wicket, that's the ability of a wrist spinner in general," he added.

The England spinner also admitted that bowling is a little tough in T10 format since the batter has the license to go after you right from the word go.

"Well, the challenges are people are trying to hit every ball for sixes and four in T10 cricket whereas in T20 batsmen takes a couple of balls to see and know the game," said Adil.

"But in T10 they are going to keep coming at you and can be a challenge if it's a flat pitch and keep hitting it for fours and sixes and it can be quite tricky," he added.

Delhi Bulls have won all their three games in the ongoing T10 League and Adil is 100 per cent sure that the team can go on to win the title this year.

"100 per cent (on Delhi Bulls' possibility of winning tournament). The coach Andy flower has good experience and captain Dwayne Bravo one of the best T20 players ever and we have got Eoin Morgan the best captain going around," said Adil

"So, there is a bit of experience around and hopefully we go out there and enjoy ourselves and we can come on top," he added.

ANI