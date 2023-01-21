New Delhi: Wrestlers call off their protest during the small hours of Saturday following a second meeting with the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in which the latter assured the setting up of an Oversight Committee to go into the complaints against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Wrestler Bajrang Punia who emerged from the meeting announced that the other wrestlers are calling off the protest after assurance of action from Thakur against the WFI. The wrestlers have been staging a protest since Wednesday, accusing WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment of women wrestlers, sponsorship fund embezzlement, and athletes' mismanagement.

“The Committee will enquire into the allegations made by prominent sportspersons of sexual misconduct, financial irregularities and administrative lapses,” the Ministry said.

It also said the committee will undertake the day-to-day administration of the WFI and revisit the issues raised by players. “The Oversight Committee will complete the enquiry in 4 weeks and till then, WFI President will step aside from the day-to-day functioning and he has assured to cooperate in the investigation,” the statement said.