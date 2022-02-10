Wrestler Great Khali joins BJP ahead of Punjab polls
Wrestler Great Khali joins BJP ahead of Punjab polls
New Delhi: Professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known by his ring name 'The Great Khali', joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.
He reached the party headquarters here in National Capital. His inclusion into the BJP comes ahead of Punjab Assembly polls. Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.
