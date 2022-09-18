Kolkata: A senior Kolkata Police officer, who was severely injured after being beaten up by protesters during a recent BJP agitation, is gradually recovering at the Woodburn ward of state-run SSKM Hospital. The saffron party organised a march to the secretariat on Tuesday to protest the alleged corrupt practices of the Trinamool Congress government.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Debjit Chatterjee had received serious injuries after he was beaten up by the opposition party's supporters near Burrabazar area. Some of the protesters had also set ablaze a police vehicle. The ACP, while speaking to PTI in a brief telephonic conversation on Saturday, said, "Ekhon bhalo aachi" (I am better now). Chatterjee said he has multiple injuries and it will take some time for him to recover completely.

"I have received injuries on my hand, back, eyes, head and other parts of the body and it will take some time to heal," the police officer said, adding, he may have to go under the knife as well. He said the doctors and the nurses at the hospital are taking very good care of him and various people are visiting him to enquire about his health condition. "The people who helped me that day are also aware of my health condition. I have not spoken to them but I know them by their faces although I don't know their names," he said when asked whether they enquired about him.

He, however, refused to talk about Tuesday's incident during the saffron party's march to the secretariat. "Only my superiors are authorised to speak about it," he added. Notably, at least four people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a police officer and setting a police vehicle on fire in Kolkata during the BJP's rally on Tuesday. More arrests were made later. Trinamool Congress leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee had visited the ACP at the hospital. (PTI)