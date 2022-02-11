Bhind: With the trend of changing names of places in Madhya Pradesh flaring up recently, the Congress MLA from Lahar Dr. Govind Singh took a dig at the BJP on Thursday during a press conference asking if anyone from the BJP would be open to changing the names of their own fathers. "We have been hearing the name of Hoshangabad since childhood, its name should not have been changed. I am totally against all this," he said during a press conference of the District Congress held at the residence of former minister Chaudhary Rakesh Singh.

The press conference was in regards to the upcoming meeting of the former Chief Minister Kamal Nath scheduled on February 23.

Harassment training is given in BJP-RSS

Taunting the party further, Dr Govind Singh said that the BJP and the RSS endow the training of torture. There was a lot of corruption during the pandemic period. Many underprivileged people could not get access to the nutritional food as it was not properly distributed at any Anganwadi center. But in the papers, nutrition food worth crores was shown to have been distributed," he claimed. Govind Singh further said that the MLAs of the opposition could not raise their voices due to the non-functioning of the House.

Every section of the state is troubled by the government: Rakesh Singh Chaturvedi

Meanwhile, in the same press conference, former Minister Chaudhary Rakesh Singh Chaturvedi took a dig at the BJP saying that every section of the state is suffering under the Shivraj government. "Corruption has increased so much that even the Panchayat Secretary is spending crores of rupees." Apart from Rakesh Singh Chaturvedi, Dr. Govind Singh, District President Man Singh Kushwaha and many Congress leaders were present at the press conference.

