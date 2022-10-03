Chennai: DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday expressed concern over Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's health.

On his Twitter handle, Stalin said: "Worried about the health of Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Thiru. Mulayam Singh. Hoping that he makes a full and quick recovery." The 82-year old former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh was shifted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram today after his health deteriorated. (PTI)