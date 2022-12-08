Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A case of worms being found in the food served to the inmates of Eklavya girl's hostel in Harrai in the district here has come to the fore, leading to a probe initiated by the officials. The girls immediately informed the teacher present there following which, a complaint was registered with the Collector.

According to Principal R N Uike, there was an extra class on Tuesday for class XII students for which they had come to school at 8:30 am. The girls were served khichdi for tiffin. On receiving information about worms being found in the khichdi served, the tiffin of all other girls was also examined.

The hostel is home to 469 female students from classes VI to XII. Complaints have been made earlier also regarding negligence in the hostel. The principal informed that a show cause notice has been issued to the employees and the hostel superintendent, and the concerned employees are being questioned in this regard.

Satyendra Singh Markam, Assistant Commissioner of the Tribal Welfare Department, expressed his displeasure on receiving the information. He assured that action will be taken against the negligent employees and that a probe is underway.