Ludhiana: History was created by the Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute by creating the world's largest solar tree and entering the Guinness Book of World Records.

Dr. Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR said, "We have broken our own record. We have already built a solar tree which is the largest in the world. The tree is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as having a total area of ​​309.83 square meters and a daily power generation capacity of 200 units."

Dr. Hirani explained that the main purpose of the solar tree is agriculture and domestic use, which will provide cheap and pollution-free electricity. He said that the total cost of this project is around Rs 40 lakhs. He added that continuous efforts are being made to further reduce its cost and it will be launched in the market soon so that people can use it easily.