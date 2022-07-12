Chennai: Airbus Beluga, the world's largest cargo plane in the shape of a whale, arrived at the Chennai airport for the first time on Monday.

The Airbus aircraft manufacturing company is operating with its headquarters in the Netherlands, while its head office is in France. In 1995, Airbus introduced a new cargo plane called "Beluga" (A300-608ST), a super transporter in the shape of a whale, to facilitate the transportation of large items of various shapes.

This cargo plane can carry 47,000 kg at a time. For the first time, Airbus Beluga cargo made a brief stopover at Chennai airport, reportedly for refuelling.

Chennai airport officials said, "The Airbus Beluga cargo plane arrived in Chennai from Ahmedabad, Gujarat this morning. This cargo plane came to refuel the plane. After refuelling, it left from Chennai to Thailand's capital Pattaya".