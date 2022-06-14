Spiti (Himachal Pradesh): The highest post office in the world located in Spiti Valley in the Lahaul district of Himachal Pradesh has undergone a welcome change. Situated in Hikkim village, this post office stands at an altitude of 14,567 feet above sea level. Until now, it was running in a mud-house but lately, a letterbox-shaped office has become its new identity.

The letterbox-shaped post office has quickly become a tourist attraction. Though the official postal work has not yet begun in the new setup, the larger-than-life letter box manages to attract tourists to take a picture of themselves in front of it. Thousands of tourists flock to the small post office every year. There are many 'selfie-points' outside the office as well, where tourists can click photographers and tell their friends and family about their visit to the highest post office in the world.

Also read: K'taka post office becomes home to pigeons and rabbits

Taking pictures is not the only thing tourists can do here. They can also mail colourful postcards to themselves or their friends. The postcards greet the recipients with the message that it was sent from the world's highest post office. The Department of Posts in Kaza, the headquarters of Spiti Valley, had taken the initiative to transform the Hikkim post office in order to attract more tourists. Tourists will soon get the opportunity to buy and send postcards from the letter-box shaped post-office as well.