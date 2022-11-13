Lahaul Spiti: Despite extreme cold with temperatures dipping to minus, the world's highest polling booth Tashigang on Saturday witnessed 100 percent attendance of voters. There are a total of 52 voters here and all showed up wearing traditional dresses to exercise their right to vote at the Tashigang polling station, located at an altitude of 15, 256 feet above sea level.

The district had witnessed snowfall two days prior to the voting, resulting in extreme cold with temperature sinking into minus. Even with such harsh climatic conditions, voters gathered to elect the new state government in Himachal Pradesh. Braving the extreme cold, Election Commission officials had also completed the preparation two days prior to the day of voting.

To celebrate the spirit of elections, voters were welcomed in a traditional way. In the queue waiting for her turn to vote was first-time voter Lobjang. She said that she had come to vote for the formation of an equitable development government in HP. She even urged other youths to ensure their participation in the great festival of democracy.