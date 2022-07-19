Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): World's highest gymnasium is all set to be opened to the public soon in the Spiti valley of Himachal Pradesh. Located at a height of 12,000 feet in the Kaza Sports Complex of the Spiti Valley, the newly constructed gymnasium has been claimed to be the highest one in the world. The Himachal Pradesh government has also been contemplating inviting the Guinness Book of World Records team to ascertain the claim.

This gymnasium has been fitted with modern workout equipment worth Rs 10 lakh, intentionally so for the gym enthusiasts in Himachal Pradesh, especially the young population. The state's technical education minister, Ramlal Markanda will inaugurate the newly developed fitness centre after which it will be declared open to the public.

Elaborating further about the new workout facility, Markanda said, "For the youths belonging to Spiti Valley, the fitness centre is a great facility. Youths these days are living a sedentary lifestyle. Their usage of mobile phones and electronic gadgets takes a toll on their physical health often. The gym will help them to stay physically fit and healthy as they will have enough motivation and resources to exercise."

Besides, the newly developed fitness centre will also attract tourists in hordes because of its unique location, the minister added. He also specified that people living in high-altitude areas have started contracting diseases like blood pressure, diabetes and other ailments, mostly because of poor lifestyles. The fitness centre will also play a vital role in changing that, he said.