New Delhi: Gujarat's Tapi District Court sentenced a 22-year-old man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakhs for illegally transporting cattle from Maharashtra for slaughtering. While announcing the verdict, Sessions Judge Samir Vinodchandra Vyas said that the world will be a better place and will not face a single issue if cow slaughtering is completely curbed. "All the problems of the earth will be solved if cow slaughter is stopped and even the houses made of cow dung are not affected by atomic radiation," Vyas said. He further said that 'gaumutra' (cow urine) can cure many incurable diseases.

Stressing that killing cows is impermissible, Vyas said, "Cow is not only an animal but a mother. When cows remain happy wealth and property are gained. Where cows remain unhappy wealth and property will disappear. It may be recalled that Mohammad Ameen was apprehended by the police on August 27, 2020, for transporting over 16 cows and their progeny in a truck. The accused was booked under several charges related to cruelty to animals. The judge exhorted that the people not only consider the religious aspect of the cow but also its social, economic, and scientific benefits.

"If we look at the present situation it would become clear that 75 per cent of the cow's wealth has been lost or destroyed. Now only 25 per cent has remained. A time will come when people will forget to draw a picture of cows. Not only the cow slaughter has not stopped but it is reaching its climax," the judge opined.