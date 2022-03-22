New Delhi: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged all members of the House to become flagbearers in the effort to conserve water resources and follow sustainable water resource management practices in both personal and public life. He made the appeal on the occasion of World Water Day on Tuesday.

"We must adopt sustainable water management practices both in personal and public life and sensitize one and all in inculcating water conservation techniques like rainwater harvesting, afforestation, adoption of water-efficient agriculture, preservation of wetlands, recharging of aquifers," said Naidu. He was addressing the House after it assembled at 11 am.

"This year, the United Nation's theme for 'World Water Day' is 'Groundwater, making the Invisible Visible' that focuses on groundwater, which exists as an invisible resource, however, has a profound impact visible everywhere," added Naidu. Pointing out that a significant portion of the water used for drinking, food production, sanitation and industrial activities comes from groundwater, the Chairman said that was equally important proper functioning of ecosystems.

"Sustenance of life on our planet, to a large extent, depends on the groundwater. Groundwater supplies a large proportion of the water we use for drinking, sanitation, food production and industrial processes and is equally significant for the healthy functioning of ecosystems," he added.

Naidu said that today there is a dual challenge regarding groundwater resources which is that of exploitation and pollution resulting from industrial effluents. "Today, we face the dual challenge regarding our groundwater resources, that of its exploitation and pollution due to industrial effluents, mining activities, agricultural runoff etc. Conservation of water and preservation of our water resources is of utmost importance for our country given the fact that we have 16 per cent of the global population, but only 4 per cent of the world's available fresh water," he said.

"I hope the entire House will join me in supporting the conservation of water resources, especially groundwater resources, and ensuring judicious use of water so that while fulfilling our present needs, enough is left for our future generations," Naidu added.