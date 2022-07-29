Ramnagar: In a pleasant development on the occasion of World Tiger Day, Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, has recorded a significant increase in the tiger population in the last decade and a half. As per the 2006 census, there were a total of 150 tigers at the National Park. As per the latest official figures, the number has increased to the range of 231 to 250.

It is strongly believed that the number will be above 300 in the All India Tiger Estimation report- 2022 which was completed recently. The maiden tiger census was conducted in 2006 with the subsequent censuses carried out in 2010, 2014, 2018, and again in 2019. The number of the big cats had increased to 184, 215, and 231 in order.

World Tiger Day: U'khand's Jim Corbett tiger count on the rise

The number of tigers in India is currently 2967. Among states in terms of tiger population, Uttarakhand is at number three while Madhya Pradesh stands at the top followed by Karnataka in the second spot. The number of tiger reserves which was a mere 9 in 1973 has expanded to 5 to date. On 8 August 1936, the Jim Corbett Park was named Hailey National Park changed to Ramganga National Park in 1955.

However, in 1957, it was again renamed Jim Corbett National Park after the famous philosopher and hunter James Edward Jim Corbett. The National Park boasts of the highest tiger density among the tiger reserves. World Tiger Day is celebrated every year on 29 July to increase awareness about the conservation and promotion of tigers.

In 2010, at the International Conference held in Petersburg, Russia, it was decided to celebrate World Tiger Day on 29 July every year and 13 countries with tiger populations participated in this conference. The countries were given a target of doubling the number of tigers by 2022. In India, tigers were on the verge of extinction in the year 2010.

Project Tiger was launched on April 1, 1973, from Corbett Tiger Reserve for the conservation of tigers in the country, which is still working today. Besides the big cat, more than 500 species of birds, 110 types of tree plants, about 200 species of butterflies, and more than 1200 elephants are also part of the National Park ecosystem.