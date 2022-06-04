Amravati(Andhra Pradesh): The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) aims to construct the 75-kilometre Maharashtra-Amravati-Akola National highway in a record 108 hours with the work going on at full speed. The construction work on this project started at 7 am on Friday and is scheduled to be completed by the evening of June 7. Timely completion would mean a world record by the National Highways Authority of India. A team of the officials of the Guinness Book of World Records have already arrived in Amravati.

The current record was set in Doha, Qatar where authorities constructed a 25-km road in about 242 hours. Raj Path Infracon, the company that has taken up the Amravati highway project aims to set the new record. The construction works will be carried out in four stages on National Highway No. 53 between Amravati to Chikhali in the Buldhana district.

As many as 800 employees, including a Project Manager, Highway Engineer, Quality Engineer, Surveyor, and Safety Engineer, are working on a war-footing to complete the project within the stipulated time. The team is equipped with 4 hot mixers, 4 builders, 1 mobile feeder, an edema roller, 166 hives, and 2 pneumatic tires. Raj Path Infracon Pvt. Ltd Managing Director, Jagdish Kadam said, "We are on the ground to complete the project using the most latest technology in road construction."

"Indian representatives from the Guinness Book of World Records team have also arrived in Amravati. The foreign team of The Guinness Book of World Records will arrive on the route from London on June 7," said Raju Agarwal, regional manager, National Highways Authority.

The Amravati-Akola road has been in a bad condition for the past 10 years. Earlier the construction work was handed over to three companies, but the contractors kept delaying the work so much that the people were compelled to use the Daryapur road from Amravati to Akola. Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari had also expressed outrage over the delay in the project.

Also read: India creates world record: Over 77,000 national flags waved simultaneously in Bihar