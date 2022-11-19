New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar on Saturday said the world needs to rise above political divides to address the issue of terrorism adding that the battle against terrorism must be fought resolutely on all fronts, in all situations, and at all places.

Addressing the two-day conference on 'No money for terror' held in Delhi, Jaishankar said, "the world needs to rise above political divides to address this peril. The battle against terrorism must be fought resolutely on all fronts, in all situations, and at all places".

He also said that India, along with like-minded partners, will remain "committed and energetic" to highlight the existential threats that terrorism poses to global security and stability. "We will shine the spotlight on this peril – and all those involved in nurturing and furthering it," added Jaishankar.

He noted that 'No Money for Terror' platform aims to broaden the base of the "Big Fight against Terror Financing" adding "when it comes to terrorism, we will never look away, we will never compromise and we will never give up on our quest to ensure justice", added Jaishankar.

Speaking at the session on promoting international cooperation, the Union minister also highlighted the reasons behind the growing scope, scale, and intensity of terrorist threat in recent years which includes -advancements in technology that terrorists access more readily than law enforcement and security agencies.

He also said that all States collectively follow an undifferentiated and undiluted approach to terrorism. Terror is terror and no political spin can ever justify it. "The challenge, however, is that while the bad guys think global and lateral, the good guys still think national and vertical", EAM Jaishankar stated. He pointed out that is essential to encourage a “whole of the government” approach at home and a “whole of the world’’ approach abroad.