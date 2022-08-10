Junagadh: With August 10 celebrated as World Lion Day worldwide, India has a special reason to celebrate the existence of this magnificent animal that's also popularly referred to as the king of jungle -- India is the only country to have a lion temple built to worship lions. What adds further to the significance of this temple is the reason for which it was built.

Back in 2014, two lionesses were killed after a moving train hit them on the railway tracks. While the accident attracted a lot of attention and grief across the nation, the local villagers in the area took it to their hearts to never let such an incident repeat again. To pay tribute to the dead lionesses and as a token of honour for the species, they decided to build a memorial temple where lions shall be worshipped.

The funding for this temple came from all the villagers in bits and pieces. Lakshman Ram, a farmer from the village, gave away his land for free for the construction of this temple, while the other villagers also contributed on their behalf. Another man Ramesh Rawal, a teacher by profession, has written a 'Sinh Chalisa' -- a chant dedicated to the lions. Rawal has been quite active in lion breeding for the past 40 years.

The Sinh Chalisa, also one-of-its-kind scripture in the world dedicated to an animal out of almost religious faith, is chanted by many who visit the temple. Nowhere in the world is there a record of the existence of such kind of a chant that is entirely dedicated to a species of animal. Some worshippers also believe that chanting the Sinh Chalisa would ensure the well-being of the species of lions. On the occasion of World Lion Day, the Sinh Chalisa is recited at the Lion Memorial Temple by lion lovers. People come to this place to participate in the recitation from faraway places as well.

While the Gir forests in Gujarat are known for the significant presence of lions here, the areas in its vicinity have seen several incidents that threatened the existence of lions in the recent past. Both young and old lions are getting killed frequently in accidents or due to some other reasons. The nation, state as well as the local masses in the area hold immense pride in the Gir forest and the population of lions it encompasses. But such accidents have been fidgeting with this pride for a long time now.

The temple has completed its 7th year this year and continues to serve as a unique example of never seen efforts toward animal conservation. The villagers, with their faith in the species, have managed to attract and surprise the world with this temple and their continuous dedication to preserving it.