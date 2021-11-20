New Delhi: The Department of the Fisheries of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and National Fisheries Development Board are celebrating the ‘World Fisheries Day’ on November 21 at the Rail Auditorium in Odisha's Bhubaneswar. World Fisheries Day is celebrated every year to demonstrate solidarity with all fisherfolk, fish farmers, and concerned stakeholders throughout the world, said a statement.

During the event, for the second time in fisheries sector, Government of India will bestow award for best performing States for 2020-21 in various categories and also for individuals and enterprises for being 'best' in business.

In fact, Government of India is at the forefront in transforming the fisheries sector and bringing about economic revolution through Blue Revolution in the country. The sector envisioned to increase the farmer's income through enhancement of production and productivity, improving the quality, and reduction of waste.

Foreseeing the potential of the sector, the Prime Minister in May 2020 had launched the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) with a budget of over Rs 20,050 crores for a period of five years. PMMSY aims to achieve fish production of 22 MMT from the current 15.0 MMT by 2024-25 and to create an additional employment opportunity for about 55 lakh people through this sector.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Dr. L. Murugan, Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary, Fisheries, Dr C. Suvarana, Chief Executive, NFDB, Sagar Mehra Joint Secretaries (Fisheries) Government of India, R. Raghu Prasad, Commissioner & Secretary, Government of Odisha will grace the occasion.

Department of Fisheries, Odisha, and Various States Officers of the Department of Fisheries and other relevant Departments/Ministries, Fish-Farmers, Fishermen, entrepreneurs, stakeholders, professionals, officials, and Scientists from across the nation will also be participating in the event.

During the event, technical sessions will also be held in which Scientists from ICAR-CIFA will participate in the afternoon session. Entire proceedings would be live-telecasted to have wider outreach.

