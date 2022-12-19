Imphal: A 50-year-old woman was killed here after being hit by a stray bullet fired by unidentified revellers celebrating Argentina's world cup win, police said on Monday. The incident happened at Singjamei Wangma Bheigapati locality in Manipur's Imphal East district around 11.30 pm on Sunday, they said.

Family members of the deceased said sounds of loud fire crackers and gun shots reverberated as soon as frenzied celebrations started following Argentina's victory over France. Two bullet holes were found on the first floor of her residence, which is built with galvanised iron sheets, a senior police officer said.

While one bullet struck her back, another went through the GI sheets, he said. Police and forensic teams have started an investigation to establish the direction from which the bullets were fired, the officer said. Meanwhile, her family members have said they would not perfrom the last rites unless the culprits are identified and arrested. (PTI)