Chandigarh: Seven-time differently-abled national Chess Champion Malika Handa while lambasting the Punjab government, said that the present dispensation in the state has failed to fulfil the promises for giving her a job and cash reward.

Such promises were made during the previous Capt Amarinder Singh government also, she alleged.

A video has gone viral, nowadays, in which Malika Handa is shown expressing her 'frustration' against the Channi government.

Expressing her 'anger' in the video the chess champion wrote, "I was feeling hurt. I met Punjab Sports Minister Pargat Singh and he told me that the government cannot provide me with a job or cash reward because they do not have a policy for deaf sports."

World Champion Malika Handa fumes at Channi government in Punjab

Chess Champion Malika Handa said, "Former sports minister had announced cash award for me and for this I was invited for the same. I was asked to attend a function where I was supposed to be felicitated. But, due to Covid-19, the event was cancelled. When I put the matter before the present sports minister Pargat Singh, he said the announcements were made by the previous government and he could not be able to fulfil it."

Malika Handa is an Indian professional chess player and the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in the International Deaf Chess Championship and as many medals in the World & Asian championships.

Since the year 2012, she has won the National Deaf Chess Championship seven times.