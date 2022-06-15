Varanasi(Uttar Pradesh): A 32-year-old youth of Varanasi has donated blood 137 times over the past 15 years. Saurabh Maurya has his name recorded in 'India Book of Records' with people in Varanasi calling him a 'moving blood bank'. Saurabh's inspiring story is always reiterated on 'World Blood Donation Day', observed on June 14 all over the world.

Maurya, a resident of Mahmoorganj donated blood for the first time in 2007. He has donated platelets 13 times during the Corona pandemic time. For this donation, he entered the India Book of Records and was even felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 through a PMO letter. Not just blood, Saurabh has also decided to donate his body after his death.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Saurabh said that he has studied that there is a lot of shortage of blood donors. In other serious diseases like cancer, people need blood after every three days. "For this, we have started a campaign and started an educational blood donation camp. It is absolutely necessary to make people aware of blood donation. My team and I along with Sadhna Foundation have donated 20,000 units of blood so far," he said.

During the Corona period, when people were afraid to come out of their homes, Maurya ensured he continued to donate his blood. "My name was registered on October 28, 2020, by the India Book of Records as the highest record number of blood and platelets donations. With this, I was the first person to donate blood 100 times at the youngest age."

"I consider Prime Minister Modi as my ideal. He also gave me an appreciation letter for my work on January 16, 2018. We are making people aware through Sadhna Foundation of the importance of blood donation."