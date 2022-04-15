Udaipur (Rajasthan): Age failed to suppress her creativity nor did the Covid-19 induced lockdown. At the age of 83, Savita Dwivedi from Udaipur has not only drawn nearly 200 paintings but an exhibition with 67 of her paintings was also held in Takhaman, Udaipur. Her story becomes even more inspiring on the occasion of World Art Day which is celebrated every year on April 15 (Friday).

World Art Day: Age is no match for the creativity Udaipur's Savita

With no formal education, Savita effortlessly draws vivid paintings ranging from stories of Lord Shiva and Vishnu to the common people such as a tempo driver, a vegetable seller, or a woman on the streets. It all started during the lockdown when like others she was confined to her home. One day she asked her son to give her a diary and a pen to which he agreed. Then she started pouring her heart out on paper bringing moments of daily life alive through lines and colors.

"I started painting just to keep myself busy. At that time, when everyone was imprisoned in homes and was hesitant to meet each other. So I turned to pen and paper," said Savita. Her creativity is not confined to drawings on paper she also draws on sheets and pillows.

Her paintings are rooted in the cities and culture of Udaipur. One can get a glimpse of several aspects of the city such as its famous sweet shops, clothing store, and festivals. She urged women not to suppress their desires but to work for their passion with determination assuring them that their efforts will definitely yield results.