Khunti (Jharkhand): Padma Bhushan awardee and former Union Minister Kariya Munda who was nominated as trustee for the PM CARES (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund) along with eminent industrialist Ratan Tata, former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas, said, 'It is a big responsibility and I'll give my best shot," he added.

Kariya Munda, a senior BJP leader from Jharkhand, who is respected enormously for his work among the tribal community, talked to ETV Bharat after getting nominated as one of the trustees of the PM CARES fund on Wednesday and said "Whatever responsibility has been given to me, I will try to do my best. Working along with the Prime Minister is not an easy thing."

When asked about any expectations from the party, he said "I don't expect things which are beyond my control, all these days whatever tasks assigned to me, I fulfilled them with perfection, but I never asked for anything. It's all up to the leaders to decide."

Munda served as a minister in the first cabinet of PM Atal Behari Vajpayee and later functioned as the Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014 as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the PM-CARES Board of Trustees, consisting of the Union Home Minister and the Union Finance Minister, along with the newly nominated members Tata, Thomas, and Munda.

The PM CARES Fund was created during the Covid-19 pandemic. The primary objective of the fund is to deal with any kind of emergency or distress situation, posed by the pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected individuals.