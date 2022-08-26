Meerut: A worker was killed and many others were injured after a blast in a firecracker factory in Meerut on Friday. According to the police, a search and rescue operation is underway and so far one worker has lost his life and the other injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and doused the fire after hours of effort. Many of the women and laborer's escaped the factory by jumping the boundary wall. As per the information, the factory was an illegal establishment that was running under the nose of the Rohta area police in Meerut.

SP, Rural, Keshav Mishra said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the factory had a license to operate but whether this license was to manufacture firecrackers or to stock firecrackers, is being investigated. The firecracker factory is owned by Gaurav Gupta, son of Ajay Gupta, resident of Meerut in front of Dahiya Dharma Kanta, he added.

On Friday, about a dozen workers were working in the factory when a fire spark landed over the gunpowder which turned into a massive fire.