Bhopal: A minor chlorine gas leakage has been reported in a filter plant in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal at Idgah hills on Monday. A worker in the plant fainted while opening the valve of the plant.

According to sources, the worker went to open the valve. After opening it, he felt suffocated and fainted. After which he was admitted to the hospital. He was having trouble breathing and had been put on a ventilator.

The Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation said, "There has been no leakage of chlorine gas from the Idgah Filter Plant. The plant and the surrounding area are completely safe. While connecting the chlorine gas pipeline the worker inhaled gas while breathing. He is being treated and he is normal now."

Earlier, on October 26, there was a gas leak from this plant in Idgah Hills. After this, the people living in the nearby colony were suffering from burning eyes and shortness of breath. Residents were shifted when the gas leaked and many people were also admitted to Hamidia Hospital.