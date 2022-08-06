Thane: In a shocking incident, a worker was critically injured after his fellow worker playfully inserted a high-pressure air pipe into his anus at a factory in the Ambernath area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday. The incident took place in the Vadol village area of ​​Ambernath. The worker has come to the office for the night shift on Thursday.

He was working on a machine at around 8.30 am on Friday morning when one of his co-workers came there and as a joke inserted a high-pressure air pipe into his anus. The hyper-pressured air entered the worker's intestines and he collapsed instantly. His co-workers immediately admitted him to the hospital where he is critical and is undergoing treatment.

The incident has also been caught on the CCTV camera. The family members of the injured worker rushed to the hospital and demanded police action against the accused worker. The Ambernath police on receiving the information immediately visited the victim worker at the hospital. The victim, however, told police that the incident happened in fun and he did not want to file any complaint.