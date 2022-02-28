New Delhi: The NOIDA authority Monday informed the Supreme Court that the work for the demolition of realty major Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald Court project, which have been held as illegal for a violation of norms, has commenced and will be razed completely by May 22. The authority in the status report said that after the demolition of these massive structures, the entire debris will be cleared of the site by August 22.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant asked all the stakeholders including NOIDA and Supertech to strictly abide by the timeline given in the status report and listed the matter for further hearing on May 17. It noted that a status report has been filed by NOIDA in compliance with the order dated February 7, 2022, and following the order, a meeting of stakeholders was convened on February 9, 2022.

The court is apprised of the fact that the demolition has commenced at the site. All concerned, including NOIDA and Supertech as well as other authorities, will strictly comply with the time schedule indicated in the status report. List the Miscellaneous Application on May 17 and NOIDA will file an updated status report about the developments in this regard, the bench said. At the outset, advocate Ravindra Kumar, appearing for NOIDA, submitted that the authority has filed the status report dated February 25 in which it has stated what has transpired in the meeting held on February 9.

It was agreed between Supertech and Edifice Engineering that by February 20, the Edifice Engineering would mobilise the site with manpower, material, and machine as per the action plan approved by NOIDA and CBRI, Kumar said. On February 7, the top court had directed the authorities to commence within two weeks the demolition of the twin towers. It had directed the NOIDA CEO to convene a meeting within 72 hours in which all the agencies concerned shall be present to finalise the schedule for demolition. The apex court had noted the submission that Supertech Ltd had received the necessary NOCs for facilitating the work of demolition from the agencies concerned. It was apprised that a cheque of Rs 70 lakh minus TDS has been given to Edifice Engineering, an agency which has been entrusted with the task of demolition.

On January 12, the top court had pulled up the builder for not complying with its orders to demolish the twin 40-story towers in sector 93 of NOIDA and warned that its directors will be sent to jail for "playing truant with the court". On August 31 last year, the top court had ordered the demolition of Supertech Ltd's twin 40-storey towers under construction within three months for violation of building norms in "collusion with NOIDA officials, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

The NOIDA authority had received a rap on its knuckles as the top court pointed out multiple incidents of collusion of its officials with the Supertech Ltd in the Emerald Court project and violations of norms by the realty major in the construction of the twin towers. The top court had directed that the entire amount of home buyers be refunded with 12 percent interest from the time of the booking and the RWA of Emerald Court project be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers, which would have blocked sunlight and fresh air to the existing residents of the housing project adjoining the national capital.

PTI