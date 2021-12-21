New Delhi: The Union Government on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that the word 'anti-national' has not been defined in statutes but was inserted into the Constitution through an amendment during Emergency in 1976 and removed after a year.

Replying to questions raised by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said, "The word ‘anti-national’ has not been defined in Statutes. However, there are criminal legislations and various judicial pronouncements to sternly deal with unlawful and subversive activities which are detrimental to the unity and integrity of the country."

"In this regard, it is relevant to mention that the Constitution (Forty–Second Amendment) Act, 1976 inserted in the Constitution Article 31D (during Emergency) which defined “anti-national activity” and this Article 31 D was, subsequently, omitted by the Constitution (Forty-third Amendment) Act, 1977," he stated in a written reply.

Pointing out that 'police order' and 'police' are state subjects, Rai said that it was the responsibility of the respective state government to maintain law and order.

"'Public Order’ and ‘Police’ are state subjects as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. The responsibility of maintaining law and order, including investigation, registration and prosecution of crimes, protection of life and property, etc. rests primarily with the respective State Government. Data about number of people arrested for indulging in anti-national activities is not maintained centrally," he added.