New Delhi: The 12 suspended MPs of Rajya Sabha have rejected the central government's call for an apology for their "unruly" behaviour in the House during monsoon session.

The Communist Party of India MP Binoy Vishwam and Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Elavaram Kareem, who are among the 12 suspended MPs, launched a scathing attack at the ruling party by mentioning Savarkar.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Binoy Viswam said, "We will not do it. We are not followers of Savarkar. Only Savarkar and his followers can apologise."

Elavaram Kareem also asserted, "We are not going to apologise. We are not guilty. We have not done anything wrong. Even if we will expelled from the house, we will stand where we are right now."

When asked about the future course of action, Viswam said, "We will conduct a Dharna before Gandhi statue tomorrow which will continue everyday. We are very sure that our friends and colleagues from all the parties will come there to express their solidarity."

He further added, "We will naturally probe loopholes which has legal implications in the suspension. Those names were not even mentioned in the bulletin of that day. So we will take it to the Court of law as well as to the people's court."

Congress' leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has also written a letter to the chairman of the Upper House, on behalf of all opposition parties, asking him to revoke the suspension of these 12 MPs.

