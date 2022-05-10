Gonda (UP): BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda Brij Bhushan Singh has said that he will not allow MNS chief Raj Thackeray to enter Ayodhya for the “atrocities he has done on north Indians”. Singh said that Raj Thackeray is “not a hero but a villain of north Indians”.

Singh said unless Thackeray “apologises to the people of North India with folded hands, we will not allow Thackeray to enter Ayodhya”. He said that he will hold a meeting with the saints in Ayodhya "where Sant Raj will decide the strategy to oppose Thackeray". Thackeray has announced to visit Ayodhya on June 5. Singh said that north Indians whether working as fruit sellers, journalists, people associated with the film industry or common citizens in Maharashtra, “everyone has been tortured and beaten up by his (Raj Thackeray) party ”.

He said that Thackeray has turned 53, “but he does not remember Ram Lalla”. “He has insulted Ram in a way, for this he will have to apologize first with folded hands. Only then, Raj Thackeray be allowed to enter Ayodhya,” Singh said.

Also read: Gonda BJP MP receives death threats through a letter with chilly powder