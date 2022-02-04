New Delhi: AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi fired away during his speech on Friday, saying he did not want a Z-category security detail, asking Speaker Om Birla to instead reinstate communal harmony in the country.

"I don't want Z-class security. I accept the bullet if it is fired towards me. If the poor of the country survive, only then will I survive. I would, instead, like to plead to you to stop this spread of hatred", Owaisi said, directing his comments to the Speaker.

"I will not stop in my tracks due to fear. The people of Uttar Pradesh shall give a fitting response to this via ballot. They will reply with responsibility when faced with such vitriol", Owaisi further said.

His comments come after his visit to Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on Thursday when three to four rounds were fired at his car.

