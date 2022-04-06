Pithoragarh: A group of local youth named 'Gangoli Wonders Group' explored a cave near the famous "Siddhpeeth Hatkalika Temple" at Gangolihat town, in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district. The explorers claim that the cave is almost 200 meters deep and has various mythical pictures engraved on its walls and water is seeping over a Shivlinga present inside the cave.

Surendra Singh Bisht, Rishabh Rawal, Bhupesh Pant, and Pappu Rawal all members of Gangoli Wonders Group left amazed when they entered the cave, as the cave is around 200 meters long and has 8 feet wide stairs at the depth of 35 feet.

The region has a cave circuit with almost a dozen of such caves including the very famous Patal Bhuvaneshwar cave. The mythological book 'Manas Khand mentions 21 such caves in the region, out of which 10 have been explored-Patal Bhubaneswar, Koteshwar, Bholeshwar, Maheshwar, Lateshwar, Mukteshwar, Sapteshwar, Daneshwar, Bhugatung.

"It isn't a man-made cave but a natural one. A team will also visit the spot and a detailed exploration will be done and after that, it can be developed into a tourist spot," said Chandra Singh Chauhan, a regional archeological officer of Almora. Apart from that, Dr. VS Kotalia, former geologist of Kumaon University, has agreed to inspect the cave.

