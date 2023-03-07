Hyderabad: It is a remote area where women have been living in poverty for decades. But, they have shown their power in the international arena with the help of an NGO. Each woman has travelled to many countries. They have won several national and international awards, thanks to their rural background and farm work.

They got recognition as they are well versed in collecting and storing grains. Their four decades of hard work paid off as the United Nations recognised them by honouring them with an award. ETV Bharat explores the lives of women, who are a part of the Deccan Development Society (DDS), an NGO. They are not only improving their lives, but also becoming role models for many.

The Deccan Development Society was formed in 1983 with the objective of economic empowerment of rural women. It started its activities at Pastapur village in the Sangareddy district of Telangana. The DDS aimed at the development of farmers' lives, organic farming, cultivation of traditional crops, environment protection, animal husbandry and soil conservation. The role of women is very important if the house is to be kept in order. Realising this, the organisers of the Society made women aware and women's groups were formed to inspire them.

The DDS has helped many farmers in crop improvement programmes and the specialty of farmers is mixed crop farming. Every farmer grows different crops on their land and they store the grains that were grown in their fields. The use of chemical fertilizers is completely banned. Animal manure and organic fertilisers are used for cultivation. This will reduce the investment cost almost. The crops cultivated by them reach their hands from 60 days to six months after sowing. Due to this, they never have financial problems. Even if one crop is lost due to weather problems, the rest of the crops will be saved.

Women play a vital role in all the programmes organised by the Deccan Development Society. The Society has many divisions like a seed bank, the sale of organic grains, a restaurant providing millet-based food items, an FM station, and the production of short films through rural media. All these are effectively managed by rural women.

They are adopting eco-friendly farming practices through organic farming. Due to the absence of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, there is no damage to the earth and the environment. Along with this, they planted saplings on hundreds of acres of barren land. At least in rocky lands where seeds do not germinate, persistently create forests.

These women have also taken steps towards universalising their organic farming. They have connected with women farmers from different countries under the name of 'International Chirudhanyala Chellela Samikhya'. The women of the Deccan Development Society travelled to different countries and taught them our agricultural methods. They learned the better methods adopted there. Each of these women has visited at least 20 countries. Illiterate China Narsamma' travelled to many countries. Surprisingly, these illiterate women spoke in American and London Parliaments.

Awards and rewards are raining in for their hard work. They received the Equator Award, known as the Nobel of Environment. They also won the prestigious Prince Albert Monaco Award. Shining World Protection Award and World Food Award from the UK, the then President Ram Nath Kovind honored them by giving the Nari Shakti award. Central Government has also given Vrikshamitra Award. Hundreds of national and international awards have come looking for these rural women. These DDS farmers are proof of women's power.