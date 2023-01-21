Hyderabad: The unprecedented protest by eminent grapplers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its beleaguered chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh came to an end for the time being as the protesters called off their agitation after the Centre assured them of a thorough investigation. It all started on Wednesday when top wrestlers such as world championship medalist Vinesh Phogat and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Bajrang Punia started a protest against the alleged dictatorship of the WFI president.

Though they did not reveal their exact grievance, the agitating wrestlers made it clear that they were infuriated by the functioning of the WFI and its president. “Our fight is not against the government or Sports Authority of India (SAI). This is against WFI. We will share details later in the day. ‘Yeh ab aar paar ki ladai hai’ (It’s a fight to the finish)," Bajrang Punia told PTI.

The allegation of sexual exploitation of woman wrestlers came to light hours after Punia's comment when Vinesh Phogat accused the WFI president of sexually exploiting woman wrestlers for several years. However, the WFI and its president have denied the allegation. Vinesh further alleged that several coaches have also sexually exploited woman wrestlers at a training camp in Lucknow. However, she never faced sexual exploitation herself. Singh, however, vehemently denied the allegation. The BJP MP, who had been at the helm of WFI since 2011, said that the allegation was baseless adding that if even one woman wrestler comes forward and proven the allegation, he is ready to be hanged. He further alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched against him.

The protest at Jantar Mantar was called off after a breakthrough was achieved during a marathon second round of talks with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur late on Friday night. The government decided to form an Oversight Committee that will investigate the allegations of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the WFI president. The committee, members of which are yet to be named, will also oversee the day-to-day affairs of the federation.

The ordeal ended with a late-night joint press briefing by Thakur at his residence, along with the aggrieved grapplers, where the minister announced the formation of the committee and said the panel will submit its report in a month. "It has been decided that an Oversight Committee will be formed, names for which will be announced tomorrow (Saturday). The committee will complete its investigation within four weeks. It will thoroughly probe all the allegations be it financial or sexual harassment that has been levelled against WFI and its chief," Thakur said after the meeting that lasted close to five hours.

"Till the investigation is over, he (Singh) will step aside and cooperate with the investigation and the Oversight Committee will run the day-to-day affairs of WFI," Thakur added. Following the announcement by the Union Minister, Bajrang Punia said they never wanted to take the protest route, but they were "pushed to the limit".

"The protest is over. We did not want to sit on a dharna, but 'paani sar se ooper chala gaya tha'. The government has assured us safety and security, we have been threatened by the WFI president in the past also," the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist said, adding that 2023 is a crucial year for them as the Asian Games and Olympic Qualifiers are approaching. Neither the Sports Minister nor the wrestlers took questions from the media

Earlier, the protesting grapplers reached out to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) demanding a probe. In their letter, addressed to IOA president PT Usha, the wrestlers alleged financial misappropriation (of funds) on the part of WFI and claimed that the coaches and sports science staff at the national camp are "absolutely incompetent". The wrestlers also reiterated their demand that the WFI be disbanded and its president sacked.

Following the letter, the IOA formed a seven-member committee, headed by MC Mary Kom to investigate the matter. There are also two advocates-Talish Ray and Shlok Chandra- in the committee, along with former shuttler and IOA joint secretary Alaknanda Ashok, who is its vice-chairperson. The IOA president assured the protesters that a thorough probe will be conducted and justice will be served.

"A detailed discussion was held on the letter received from the athletes and all the members, including special invitees presented their views and suggestions," the IOA said in a statement. Singh, who earlier said that he will hold a press conference on Friday, postponed it and announced that he will speak to the media on the issue on Sunday. The WFI filed its response to the Sports Ministry's notice on Friday. However, the content of the response is yet to be known.