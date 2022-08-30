Varanasi: 'Hartalika Teej' is being celebrated on Tuesday. It is a festival of the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is celebrated on 'Shukla Paksha Tritiya' of 'Bhadrapada' month, women observe fast and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati seeking Their blessings for marital bliss. A day-long fast is observed by both married and unmarried women.

It is believed that Goddess Parvati observed fast for many years to marry Lord Shiva. Pleased with her penance, Lord Shiva appeared on 'Shukla Paksha Tritiya' before her and Goddess Parvati requested him to come into her life as her husband. Since then, women observe the fast of 'Hartalika Teej' for good luck or to get a husband of their choice.

Also Read: Lord Ganesh and Gautama Buddha will be seen in the same idol in Surat

It is also believed that even Draupadi attained her fortune by observing this fast. Pandit Rishi Dwivedi, says "Women should worship on the day 'Hartalika Teej' by worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The idols should be surrounded by banana leaves and must be worshipped as per Shadashopchar or Panchopchar." According to Pandit Rishi Dwivedi," this year's 'Hartalika Teej' is falling on a very auspicious day. Worshipping on this day will bring good luck and desired results. 'Bhadra Shukla Tritiya' has been started at 2:39 pm on August 29, which will remain till 2:32 pm on August 30. Women can break the fast on the morning of August 31 only.