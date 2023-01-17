Maharajganj: Uttar Pradesh police said a law student was kidnapped by her workers to whom she allegedly owned money for their services in her NGO, on Monday. The girl was traced from Nautanwa toll plaza later in the day during a vehicle check. The entire kidnap episode which unfolded in front of the girl's college was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the vicinity.

Police said the group of women involved in the fiasco were laying in wait in front of her exam centre where she had been to write a paper for her LLB examination on Monday. They caught hold of the girl from the entrance gate of Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Post-graduate College in the district.

They forcibly bundled the girl inside into an auto-rickshaw and then fled the spot, in full public view. The kidnapping incident triggered commotion in the area. Police identified the victim as Afreen Bano, (22) and her kidnappers as her workers who had not received their payments.

SP Kaustubh said, "at 5 pm on Monday evening, we received an information that a girl student Afreen Bano was kidnapped by a group of women. After scanning the CCTV camera footages and carrying out vehicle checks in the district, we have zeroed in on the kidnappers."